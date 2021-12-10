Six more witnesses have been subpoenaed by the committee on January 6, including those who are said to have assisted in the organization of Trump rallies.

The House committee looking into the Capitol disturbances on Jan. 6 issued subpoenas for six more people they believe were involved in the failed coup.

Due to their attendance in a private meeting with former President Donald Trump two days before the riots, Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr. and Max Miller were subpoenaed. Subpoenas were also sent to Bryan Lewis, Ed Martin, and Kimberly Fletcher for organizing rallies in support of Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. Finally, Brian Jack, the political director, was served with a subpoena.

“The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of people who have already helped us in our investigation as we work to give the American people answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure that nothing like that ever happens again,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson (D).

According to CNBC, Peede Jr. and Miller were talking about the impending rallies in support of the former president on Jan. 6. Trump and his aides are said to have discussed the speakers and other details of a rally that the former president planned to attend. Before protestors and rioters stormed the Capitol, that rally would be the last one staged.

Martin and Fletcher, the organizers, had elaborate plans to mobilize around Trump’s dubious election fraud accusations. Fletcher is the founder of Moms for America, while Martin was a leader of the Stop the Steal organization. Jack, on the other hand, has asked for a permission for a rally of unknown size on January 6th.

Miller, a former Trump assistant, is currently running for a congressional seat in Ohio. Although he stated that he would accept the subpoena, he also stated that he will defend himself during the process in a statement.

“One of my first votes as President will be to dissolve this politicized committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans,” Miller stated.

The committee’s probe will focus on the rallies that took place before and during the unrest on Jan. 6. Members of the committee have shown interest in learning who funded the events and whether organizers kept in regular contact with the White House and members of Congress as they prepared them.

The Ellipse, near the, was the site of the largest rally on Jan. 6. This is a condensed version of the information.