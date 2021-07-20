Six more people have been arrested as police continue to hunt down a ruthless helicopter drug gang.

The last members of a gang that used helicopters to transport massive amounts of drugs into the UK have been sentenced to prison.

Six guys were arrested after their plot was thwarted by a police operation so large that the subsequent prosecutions took years to complete.

They were part of an operation led by Lance Kennedy, a mobster from Birkenhead who ran a daring smuggling ring until being apprehended in Eastern Europe.

Two people have been sent to the hospital as a result of the mayhem on Independence Day.

Kennedy’s group arranged for cocaine-laden helicopters to be flown into southern England along well-traveled routes.

On those flightpaths, secluded vacation homes would be hired, allowing the pilot to land, unload the narcotics, and resume the voyage without straying from the scheduled route.

From Spain, Kennedy spearheaded the charge.

However, while his Merseyside accomplices were in charge of the drugs, they were usually sold in the North East, causing Cleveland Police to start Operation Spoonbill, an inquiry into the conspiracy.

After being apprehended attempting to cross from Moldova to Ukraine with a close accomplice in 2019, Kennedy was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to provide Class A narcotics.

Since then, more people have been charged, with Gary McCarten, 38, Jason Wilton, 33, Dean Johnson, 52, Lee Moody, 44, Gary Huggins, 35, and Ryan Allborn, 29 being the most recent.

According to Teeside Live, Wilton and McCarten were key figures in the Teesside operation.

McCarten, of Wimpole Road, Stockton, was said to have played a key role in the operation, instructing couriers and minders such as Johnson and Moody, according to the court.

He met the Merseyside couriers Kennedy charged with loading up the North East drugs supplies, and he was described as “security vigilant.”

Prosecutor Stephen McNally said Wilton and McCarten were “basically functioning together” and “at a level where it would be difficult to distinguish between them in terms of any hierarchy.”

Wilton was “involved in the telephone conversation and was aware of what was happening” whenever courier trips and deliveries took place.

Johnson, of Orkney Way, Thornaby, worked under McCarten and Wilton’s supervision.

He served as a courier and was regarded as having a “major role.” “The summary has come to an end.”