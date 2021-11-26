Six more countries have been added to the red list as a result of a new Covid version.

Following the discovery of a novel covid strain, the UK has added six more countries to its red list.

Scientists are concerned about a new variety known as B.1.1.529, which has been dubbed the “worst ever seen.”

According to The Mirror, the variation was discovered in cases in Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong.

In four locations of Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the rise.

People who have recently returned to the UK after visiting South Africa, where the majority of cases have been discovered, are being approached for testing.

Here’s what we know so far about the new viral variety, including how it differs from other mutant strains and how hazardous it could be.

After samples from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana were posted to a Covid variation tracking website on November 23, UK scientists learned about the new strain. So far, there have been 59 samples published to the website.

Three samples were taken in Hong Kong, three in Botswana, and the rest in South Africa.

“If we look at the results they had up to a week ago, less than 1% of people were testing positive in lots of regions,” one top scientist said of the situation in South Africa. This has risen drastically in some areas to 6% in the last few days, which makes me very concerned about people who might be arriving [in the UK]now.” There are currently no cases in the United Kingdom. People who arrived in the UK from South Africa within the last 10 days will be asked to take a test.

Yes. From midday on Friday, flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe will be stopped, and all six countries will be placed to the red list.

The virus has already been detected as having 30 distinct mutations despite just being observed for three days. By comparison, the Delta model, which has been the most popular in the UK over the past few months, has twice as many.

The mutations have qualities that are present in all other variants, as well as traits that have never been seen before.

“Summary concludes,” it says.