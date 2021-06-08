Six months after the first Scots jab, Yousaf praises the vaccinators’ “enormous efforts.”

Six months after the country’s first coronavirus immunization, Scotland’s Health Secretary praised the “enormous efforts of our vaccine teams.”

As of Monday, 3,386,321 persons in Scotland had got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 2,251,259 had gotten both doses.

After last month’s election, Humza Yousaf, who took over as Health Secretary from Jeane Freeman, called the six-month mark a “momentous day.”

By the end of July, we expect to have vaccinated all over-18s with their first doses.

“On December 8, six months ago, the first immunizations against Covid-19 were administered to individuals carrying out the vaccination campaign in Scotland,” he stated.

“It was a watershed moment – science gave us hope, and we embarked on a journey that would eventually allow us to return to normalcy.

“It’s astonishing to see how far the rollout has come in such a short period of time.

“In Scotland, three-quarters of the adult population has had their first dosage, and half has been fully vaccinated.

“This is due to the tremendous work of our vaccination teams around the country, and I want to thank each and every one of them, as well as everyone who has accepted their vaccine offer.”

On May 24, Mr. Yousaf was given his first dosage of the Pfizer vaccination at Caird Hall in Dundee.

“Scotland’s Covid-19 vaccination project is currently in the last phases of fully vaccinating the first nine priority groups, and we want to protect as many individuals as possible as we work our way out of the pandemic and combat future variants,” he added.

“We strongly urge everyone to take advantage of vaccine offers when they are made.

“This not only allows us to get closer to normalcy, but it also protects our loved ones and our communities.

"We've come a long way in the last six months; let's keep going."