Six months after the first dose, the vaccine rollout has reached its ‘home straight.’

As policymakers continue to consider whether remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21, over-25s in England will be offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine six months after the first jab was provided in the UK.

As the NHS celebrated reaching the “home straight” of the largest vaccination program in its history, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that those aged 25 to 29 in England – almost three million people – will be asked to book their injections beginning Tuesday.

Margaret Keenan, 91, became the first patient in the world to get a Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial six months ago, on December 8, 2020, when she was administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Coventry.

On Monday, Mr Hancock told MPs that it was too early to determine whether England’s remaining coronavirus limitations would be lifted on June 21, despite case rates rising in more areas of the country than at any time since early January.

According to reports, the final phase in the Government’s road map might be delayed by two weeks, with chief medical officer Chris Whitty and top scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance giving ministers a “downbeat” briefing on the newest data on Monday, according to The Times.

Mr Hancock stated that a decision on moving to Step 4 will be delayed as far as possible, with a final announcement scheduled for Monday, a week before any changes may take effect.

There was “nothing in the statistics” that suggested a delay was required, according to Downing Street.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding June 21, the Health Secretary expressed confidence that “one day soon freedom would return,” citing new evidence that immunizations are protecting individuals against the Delta form, which was initially detected in India.

The NHS highlighted the six-month milestone as a “watershed occasion” as the immunization program entered its last stage, with under-30s being the final cohort on the vaccine priority list.

Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “It’s incredible to contemplate that.” (This is a brief piece.)