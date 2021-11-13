Six months after his death, a man accused of robbing a bank in 1969 was identified by US Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals announced Friday that a recently deceased man was definitively identified as the culprit of a decades-old Ohio bank robbery, bringing one of America’s most historic cold cases to an end after 52 years.

Theodore John Conrad, a bank employee, stepped into Society National Bank in Cleveland on a July day in 1969. The robbery’s exact events have never been revealed, however it is known that Conrad left work that day with a bag containing $215,000, which would be worth more than $1.7 million in 2021.

Conrad had a two-day head start on the cops because the heist occurred on a Friday and the missing money were not noticed until two days later.

Conrad was said to be infatuated with bank heist films and boasted to his buddies that he could simply steal money from the bank where he worked. He also saw The Thomas Crown Affair, a heist thriller directed by Steve McQueen, more than six times.

Despite this, the case’s detectives were unable to unearth any leads. According to reports, the US Marshals Service, along with a number of other agencies, pursued leads across the country, with some investigators believing Conrad had fled to Europe.

Unsolved Mysteries and America’s Most Wanted were among the crime-related television shows that featured the case. However, these attempts yielded no leads, and the case finally fell cold as the decades passed.

However, this week, Cleveland-based Marshals disclosed that Conrad had been living under an alias all along, and investigators were able to link Conrad to paperwork belonging to another man, Thomas Randele.

Conrad’s paperwork from 1960 matched those filed by Randele in a bankruptcy court in 2014.

They were able to positively identify Randele as the offender using these records and additional investigative material, thereby solving the decades-old cold case.

Randele had been living a low-key existence in a Boston suburb since the 1970s, and had become well-known in the community, according to investigators.

Prosecutors were never able to press charges because Randele died of lung cancer in May of this year, at the age of 71. On his deathbed, he supposedly confessed to the crime.

