Six members of the ‘High Parkers’ narcotics gang have been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison.

Six additional members of a gang were arrested today for selling significant amounts of cocaine and cannabis to addicts for more than two years in a “well-planned and successful” scheme.

Kane Doherty, Tom Rigby, William Gardiner, James Nixon, David Taylor, and Stuart Stirling were all involved in the operation that inundated Sefton with Class A and B drugs.

They were members of the Southport-based “High Parkers” organized criminal group, who utilized two “graft” phones to send out “flare” text messages to customers, advertising their product, which was sometimes given creative names like “Guava Dawg,” “Meringue Cake,” and “Lemon Cherry Late.”

Leader Nathan Ball, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, and James Gelling, who was sentenced to eight years, were at the top of the organization.

In 2019, Gelling killed a father of two in Southport, attacking him on his way home from watching Liverpool win the Champions League.

Over the course of 843 days, the “High Parkers” blasted out batch messages on a well-known phone number that was normally active for 17 hours a day.

During the 28-month operation, more than 500 communications were sent out on average every day, for a total of 309,965 communications in and out.

In the previous three days, 15 members of the gang have been sentenced to almost 110 years in prison for narcotics conspiracy.

When three kilos of MDMA and two kilos of amphetamines were discovered at homes in Bootle and North Wales in October of last year, warrants were issued and arrests were made.

Ball was the ringleader of the unlawful trade, which was described as a “24/7 business” involving at least 5.25 kilograms of cocaine but likely significantly more, according to Judge Garrett Byrne.

370 street deal/£10 wraps of cocaine were physically seized during the police raid.

Customers were also being “short-changed” by the conspirators, who were selling wraps that were only 1g in weight.

Six more conspirators were sentenced today to a total of 36 years and 10 months in prison, with three more to be sentenced at a later date.

James Nixon, 47, of Old School Close, Banks, was sentenced to six years in prison this morning.