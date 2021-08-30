Six members of a family have been arrested for kidnapping a pregnant woman because her boyfriend is not Muslim.

The names of the six detainees, Ali Alfartousi, 33, Bashir Alfartousi, 36, Fares Alfartousi, 63, Souad Alfartousi, 59, Yaser Alfartousi, 35, and Zahraa Alfartousi, 31, were released on Friday by the Peoria Police Department, who charged them with multiple counts of targeting the victim and five of them with punching him in the stomach.

A member of the boyfriend’s family allegedly called them in May to tell that suspects were threatening them and demanding that the victim be handed to them. According to the caller, the suspects have threatened to kidnap a young member of their family if they do not hand over the pregnant woman to them.

During the course of the inquiry, authorities discovered that the pregnant woman and her boyfriend’s family had filed over 20 distinct police reports with various Arizona law enforcement organizations. According to authorities, the charges included disorderly conduct, harassment, serious assault, and kidnapping.

On Aug. 18, while returning from a doctor’s appointment, the suspect attempted to kidnap the victim from a parking lot, according to detectives.

Ali, Fares, Souad, Yaser, and Zahra Alfartousi are accused of dragging the woman into a car and striking her in the stomach. After two witnesses came to her rescue, the woman was able to flee.

Bashir, the victim’s brother, was arrested in March for attempting to kidnap her after she went to Yuma and hid in a motel with her boyfriend to avoid her relatives, according to ABC News, citing the Yuma Police Department.

According to ABC News, the woman told officers that she was terrified her family members would kill her because they believed she had brought their family dishonor by dating a man from outside their group and that they planned to send her back to Iraq.

The victim’s parents were stated to be Fares and Souad.