Six Liverpool fixtures have changed as the TV games for Christmas and New Year have been confirmed.

Six Premier League matches involving Liverpool have been selected for live television coverage over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Reds, like every other team in the Premier League, have a packed schedule during the festive season, and this year will be no exception.

The latest Merseyside derby, between Liverpool and Everton, will be played at Goodison Park on Wednesday, December 1, and will be aired on Amazon Prime.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will have to wait until Thursday, December 16 for their next televised domestic match, which will be broadcast on BT Sport at Anfield against Newcastle.

The Reds’ away match against Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 19 (4.30pm) on Sky Sports, while the Reds’ Boxing Day match against Leeds United will be shown on BT Sport at 12.30pm.

Liverpool’s away encounter against Leicester City will be shown on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, December 28, before the Reds travel to Chelsea on Sunday, January 2 (4.30pm), which will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Liverpool’s Premier League games against Wolves (December 4) and Aston Villa (December 11) will not be broadcast live on television.

