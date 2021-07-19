Six individuals drown in drowning tragedies as a result of the heat wave.

Six people perished after taking to the water on the hottest day of the year in separate events.

Three teens and a man in his fifties are thought to have perished yesterday.

On Sunday afternoon, a teenage girl was retrieved from Ducklington Lake in Witney, Oxfordshire, and despite being transported to hospital, she died.

Dog left in scalding water As frantic passers-by dialed 999, BMW heard ‘howling.’

“Officers arrived with fire and ambulance services, and the girl was rescued from the water and taken to the hospital,” a spokesperson said. Sadly, the girl died later in the hospital.

“We are deeply sorry to have to inform you of this awful news. At this terribly terrible moment, our thoughts are with the girl’s family and loved ones.”

A teenage boy’s body was discovered in the River Eden at Rickerby Park, Carlisle, Cumbria, after he went missing.

He was discovered at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police discovered the body of a 19-year-old male who had gone missing in Salford Quays, Manchester, on Sunday evening.

Despite the greatest efforts of firefighters, the adolescent was unable to be revived.

“Unfortunately, despite a rescue attempt at Salford Quays this evening, a 19-year-old man has lost his life,” Greater Manchester Police said.

“Our hearts go out to this young man’s family and friends, as well as those who witnessed the awful events.”

On Sunday evening, the body of a 50-year-old man was found from the River Ouse in York.

A man’s body was also discovered in a disused quarry in Dove Holes, Derbyshire, on Sunday afternoon.

In a sixth tragedy, a man’s body was recovered from a lake in Sheffield’s Crookes Valley Park last night.

Around 7.31 p.m., the man, who is said to be in his twenties, ran into trouble. Just after midnight, rescue personnel retrieved his body.

On Sunday, when temperatures climbed across the country, emergency services reported a big spike in the number of persons getting into trouble in the sea.

After London reached a high of 31 degrees, the Met Office was forced to issue warnings.