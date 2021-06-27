Six improvements are planned for the beaches of Ainsdale, Formby, and Crosby.

Beaches in Sefton are slated to undergo extensive renovations in order to provide a better visitor experience.

With the Town Deal approved and Southport Market ready to reopen in the coming weeks, Southport is one of the areas along the coast to undergo big redevelopments.

The beaches around Sefton are in need of some TLC, from car parks to food and drink venues, as they prepare to welcome visitors back following what has been a terrible year for many.

Ainsdale Beach now has a new parking lot.

One of the important themes from Sefton Council as they try to increase parking for tourists over the year is the development of an off-beach car park at Ainsdale-on-Sea for all-year use.

When the sun shines, Ainsdale is often clogged with cars, and there is a severe dearth of parking at Ainsdale Beach.

Although it will be too late for this summer, the council hopes to have an all-year off-beach carpark completed by Autumn this year, and while it will be too late for this summer, it will be ideal for the hundreds who will visit for the day in the future.

Ainsdale and Crosby beaches have restrooms.

Portable toilets have already appeared at the beaches as part of Covid-19 procedures, but visitors to Ainsdale and Crosby beaches will soon have access to new permanent toilets.

For a long time, there had been a notable shortage of bathroom facilities at the beaches, but the council is now aiming to create “permanent fit-for-purpose facilities.”

The new installations have no definite date, but when they do appear on the coastal gates, they will be a welcome complement to the existing facilities.

Crosby Beach has a permanent food and drink stand.

After a successful 28-day trial on the beach, the Bus Yard is prepared to make Crosby Beach its permanent home.

The double-decker bus that has been converted into a street food stand has been a hit.

The Sefton-based owners saw a very successful trial, with the bus set to return to Crosby next year and planning to be put forward to the council later this year.

