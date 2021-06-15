Six fire crews are tackling a garage fire, and residents have been advised to avoid the area.

As firefighters battle the fire that has ripped through the building, thick black smoke can be seen pouring from the detached garage.

Firefighters hose down the plainly badly damaged structure in Warrington, which has triggered road closures, according to images published by fire officials.

Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are still on the scene of the blaze, which started at 10.45 a.m.

People should keep their distance from the fire department, according to a tweet from the department: “On Manchester Road in Warrington, firefighters are battling a garage fire.

“While the event is being investigated, the route is now closed. If at all possible, stay away from the area.”

“Six fire engines are in attendance – one from Warrington, one from Birchwood, one from Stockton Heath, one from Knutsford, one from Lymm, and one from Penketh,” a representative for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The representative continued, ” “Following reports of a garage fire on Manchester Road, firefighters were dispatched.

“When the crews arrived, one detached garage was fully engulfed in flames.

“To put out the fires, four firefighters wearing breathing protection are utilizing three hose reel jets.