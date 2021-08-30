Six days apart, an unvaccinated couple dies of COVID.

After battling COVID-19, an unvaccinated couple in Florida died within a week of each other.

“Norma Jean [Reyes] received her wings on August 20, 2021, after a long battle with COVID-19. On August 26, 2021, her husband Elio Reyes Sr. “followed the love of his life from battling the same battle,” according to a fundraising page set up for the couple. The couple had been married for 26 years.

Bryanna Reyes, their daughter, told WFLA that she and her parents all tested positive before the school year started in July.

Breanna had a moderate case, but her mother and father, both of whom were unvaccinated and in their early 50s, had problems breathing and had to be hospitalized.

In his final chat with his mother, the Reyes’ son told WFLA that she was determined to get out of the hospital.

Elio Reyes Jr. remarked, “She just said, ‘I love you and I’m really proud of everything.” “She kept saying, ‘I’m coming home this weekend,’ the whole time. I’m going to fight, I’m going to work on my oxygen, and I’m going to come home to the family and make sure everything is okay with your father.’ I didn’t think she meant home in the sense of heaven.”

Norma worked for nearly two decades at Purcell Elementary School, where she was described as the “heart and soul of most activities and gatherings around campus” and her husband as “her worker bee,” who was “usually at Purcell helping Norma with after school events.”

“No matter what Norma needed, he was there for her and for Purcell Elementary. The school said on Friday, “It was a family affair.” “Forever and always, we will miss the Reyes family’s love and support. Many hearts in this community will be touched by their talents and sparkling personalities.”

Due to a large rise of infections and hospitalizations sparked by the highly transmissible Delta strain, 19 deaths have reached all-time highs in recent weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 901 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Thursday, the biggest single-day increase since the epidemic began.

COVID-19 instances in Florida are no longer reported on a daily basis; instead, weekly statistics are released.

As the death toll rises, hospital morgues are becoming overburdened.

