Six days after his flat arrest, a crack dealer was arrested red-handed in a park.

A crack cocaine dealer was accused of causing “havoc” in his own life and the lives of those he supplied.

Lubomir Sotkovsky, 39, was busted twice for narcotics possession, the second time barely six days after the first.

On August 31, police went to a residence in Forest Road, Southport, to arrest a man on a warrant, and one officer proceeded to the back of the premises, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Police raid a school to apprehend a man who was caught on film exposing himself.

Prosecutor Jamie Baxter said he observed Sotkovsky throw a parcel out of a window of the flat.

Two guys fled the scene, but the officer recognized the defendant who was still inside and detained him together with the man wanted on a warrant.

Sotkovsky’s package was retrieved and determined to contain 39 knotted packages of heroin and 17 knotted packages of crack cocaine, with a total street value of £560.

Sotkovsky was released on bail and was seen on a bicycle by a plainclothes police officer in Princes Park, Ocean Plaza in Southport, on September 7.

He was seen approaching a group of known drug users, who then dispersed behind some bushes.

“The gang then gathered behind shrubs in the park, so the officer approached the area and spotted the defendant with his hands down the back of his jogging bottoms, attempting to recover something,” Mr Baxter added.

“The officer identified himself as a cop and told the defendant to take his hands out of his pants, which he did, and he was handcuffed.”

“At the same time, other officers arrived to aid their colleague, and the defendant sought to take an item from the front of his trousers.”

“He was halted, and a white bag containing many wraps of a hard white and brown substance was retrieved from his hand.”

“After being told to drop the bag, he struggled and attempted to place his hands over his lips.

“A short time later, the cops were able to apprehend the defendant and recover the package.”

The substances included nine plastic packages of heroin and 40 packages of crack, according to the court. “The summary has come to an end.”