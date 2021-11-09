Six cops restrain a terminally ill man from mooning a traffic camera for his bucket list.

After he mooned a traffic camera, six police officers pulled a terminally sick man to the ground and arrested him. He mooned the camera as part of his “bucket list,” a list of things he wished to accomplish before he died.

On Friday, November 5, Darrell Meekcom, a 55-year-old man with multiple system atrophy—a fatal neurological condition affecting the body’s automatic functions—mooned the camera. The mooning and accompanying arrest took place in Kidderminster, England.

According to The Shuttle, when driving home with his wife, Meekcom stopped at a speed camera van while his wife went into a Tesco grocery shop to get bread.

Meekcom told the publication, “I jumped out of the car and flashed my bum.” “I zipped up my slacks and returned to the car. I didn’t give it a second thought. It was a great chuckle.” He claimed that a few persons in the vicinity also laughed.

Meekcom didn’t think much of his acts because they only took a few seconds. However, a police van arrived 20 minutes after he arrived home. According to him, an officer began tapping on his window. Three more police cars came in the next five minutes.

“There’s no way I’m going out there,” Meekcom said to his wife. “I was too afraid to leave the house. It was actually extremely terrifying.” He claimed that when police went into his home to arrest him, they smashed his front door and back gate. Six cops then arrested him after restraining him and bringing him to the ground. In response to Meekcom’s conduct, someone in his house began filming his arrest, calling it “crazy.”

The officers were shown on video holding Meekcom down in his muddy backyard while his family dog barked and raced around them. Two cops instructed Meekcom’s wife to bring the dog inside, while the other officers cuffed Meekcom’s hands behind his back.

Meekcom was detained for indecent exposure, according to the officers. He replied by telling the cops about his fatal sickness, which included Parkinson’s disease and kidney trouble.

Meekom was hit in the head during the arrest, and his vision became blurry. Later in the day, he reported he suffered a seizure. Later, he paid a visit to the local hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.