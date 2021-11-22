Six children are still in critical condition following the Waukesha parade crash, according to the hospital.

After the catastrophe in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a red SUV crashed through the holiday parade on Sunday, six children were still listed in critical condition.

“There were 18 children that arrived to Children’s, and 10 of them were brought to the pediatric intensive care unit,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, director of the critical care unit at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin, during a press conference on Monday.

He went on to say, “We currently have six patients in critical condition, three in serious condition, and one in fair [condition]. We also have eight more patients in fair condition who are not in the intensive care unit and are being treated in other parts of the hospital.” According to hospital officials, three sets of siblings were among the 18 patients admitted to the hospital on Sunday night, which Meyers described as “unusual and certainly highlights the catastrophic effects of this on our community.” Dr. Amy Drendel, the medical director of the hospital’s emergency department and trauma unit, said during the news conference that the 18 victims range in age from 3 to 16.

“Facial abrasions to shattered bones to catastrophic head traumas” are among the injuries she has seen. “Six of these patients were admitted to the operating room yesterday night, and two more are scheduled for surgery today.” This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.