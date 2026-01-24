Six Arrested Following Shooting in Manchester’s Gay Village

Six people were arrested after a shooting left one man injured in Manchester’s Gay Village, an area known for its bustling nightlife and cultural significance. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 24, 2026, when a man in his 20s was shot in the leg on Richmond Street, just moments from the famous Canal Street. Despite the alarming scene, his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Police Response and Arrests

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded swiftly to reports of gunfire and a disturbance around 5am. Officers quickly cordoned off Richmond Street and nearby Princess Street, with forensic teams and armed police visible at the scene. Drones were also deployed to assist in the investigation. A firearm was recovered from a property on Richmond Street, and six men, aged 23 to 26, were taken into custody on suspicion of affray and firearms offences.

Superintendent Stephen Wiggins of GMP reassured the public, emphasizing that the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack. “There is no wider threat to the community,” he stated, noting that the police had successfully removed 168 firearms from Greater Manchester’s streets since 2023. “This is not an incident that poses a danger to the general public,” Wiggins added.

Following the incident, Manchester’s Gay Village saw a strong police presence, with additional patrols deployed to ensure the safety of the local community. Local businesses and venues have expressed their commitment to maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors, including those from the LGBTQ community.

Community Reactions and Clarifications

Concerns initially arose about the possibility of a hate crime due to the location of the shooting, but police quickly clarified that there was no evidence to suggest the incident was related to anti-LGBTQ sentiment. Carl Austin-Behan, vice chair of the Village License Business Association, confirmed that the attack was not directed at the Gay Village or its residents. “Manchester Gay Village remains a safe and inclusive space for everyone,” he stated, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time described a significant police presence, with ambulances and armed officers responding to the scene. Police have asked anyone with information or video footage from the time of the shooting to come forward, aiding in the ongoing investigation.

The incident, which took place just as many venues were closing and foot traffic was still high, has shocked the local community, known for its inclusive and celebratory atmosphere. Local politicians, including Labour councillor Pat Karney, called the shooting “shocking” and “unacceptable,” while reiterating the police’s confirmation that it was not a hate crime.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain committed to ensuring public safety, and the cordons on Richmond Street and Princess Street were eventually lifted. The area has since returned to normal, but the event serves as a reminder of the challenges urban nightlife districts face, even as they remain vital spaces of acceptance and community for so many.