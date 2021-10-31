Sitting on a burning couch, a Michigan State fan sets himself on fire.

During a celebration of his team’s victory over rival Michigan, a Michigan State football fan was set ablaze after he sat on a smoldering couch.

After the Spartans defeated the Wolverines 37-33 on Saturday, fans began setting fire to couches in East Lansing’s streets.

However, one fan looked to have escaped with his clothes on fire while sitting on a blazing couch in the middle of the street.

A video posted to Twitter by the account @AyeThatsLee showed the fire growing on the Michigan State fan’s clothes before other Spartans fans jumped in to save him.

A group of three people dragged the fan up, attempted to put out the flames, and then flung the supporter to the ground, where they continued to put out the fire.

As the camera focused on the fan’s face, it appeared like he was making light of the situation and even smiling.

In East Lansing, people are burning couches and flipping automobiles after #9 Michigan State defeated #6 Michigan 37-33.

People were seen standing around burning couches, photographing it, or posing with it in other footage.

Another video released by Drew Gotetzka of The State News showed Michigan State fans kicking a flipped automobile.

When he stepped away, a man in the crowd attempted to stop one of the fans who proceeded to kick the vehicle.

A automobile has been flipped on its side. Students are currently cheering and kicking in the windshield. The Detroit News reports that firemen were sent to the Cedar Village Apartments near Bogue and East Grand Village Street, which are close to student and residential homes, to put out fires.

There were no new flames in the regions where firefighters had responded to blazes by 8:20 p.m., according to the outlet.

According to Jaquan Kincaid, 19, of The Detroit News, the outcome had little impact on whether or not fires were started.

“It’s just a bunch of college kids having a good time,” he explained.

Following Michigan State’s victory, East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg expressed her thoughts on the damage.

