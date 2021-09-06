Sister’s pleading to mother of five children who have been missing for eight months due to an unexplained disappearance.

After eight months, a mother of five is still missing, and her frightened sister said today, “Not a day or night goes by without us wondering and worrying about her.”

Carol Mighall vanished from her house on January 4 and has yet to be found.

The Birkenhead man, 51, was caught on camera in a convenience store on Rodney Street in Wirral town centre.

Carol had purchased a litre bottle of vodka and twenty smokes before heading to Birkenhead Central Station.

There have been numerous unsubstantiated sightings of the grandmother-of-nine, but none have resulted in anything conclusive.

An effort was made to use a bank card that she had with her in recent weeks, and authorities are following up on those leads.

“We just want you to come back home now,” Karen added.

“Or at the very least, let us know you’re safe and will return when you’re ready.

“Especially dad, mum, Dava, the kids, grandkids, nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, we all miss you, love you, and are worried about you.

“You also have a wonderful niece to get to know.

“There isn’t a day or night that goes by that we don’t think of you, especially me, as we spend our Friday and Saturday nights watching haunted shows on YouTube.

“There’s so much else you’ve missed out on – please come home or let us know you’re safe, love you sis xxx”

Carol’s family reported the full-time family caregiver had been suffering from anxiety and despair related to menopause for the past 18 months.

Carol was captured on cameras in another store on Borough Road two days after she was recorded on CCTV in a shop at the top of Argyle Street South.

“We’ve been surviving as best we can,” Karen, 43, continued, “but it seems like we’re running in circles.”

“However, we never give up hope.”

Carol is a white woman who is 5ft 4ins tall, has a thin body, and has a pale complexion.

Her dark shoulder-length hair is usually pulled back into a ponytail.

Carol was last seen wearing blue trousers and a khaki parka-style coat with grey fur on the hood.