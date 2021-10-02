Sisters get home to find a furious message glued to the windscreens of their Range Rover.

Two sisters claim to have completed their work only to discover an irate note from neighbors attached to their windscreens.

Ellie Newman of Whitefield and her older sister Jordana Timeyin of Prestwich park their identical Range Rover Velars on a nearby street.

According to the MEN, the only difference between their cars is that one is white and the other is black.

Ellie, 36, and Jordana, 39, both work at Loan Agency Bridgewater Acceptances in Whitefield and park near their office every day.

As a result, the couple claims they’ve had notes put on their windscreens on multiple occasions, including one that was glued to it.

On Thursday, the most recent note was uncovered (September 29). She claimed it was adhered to her black Range Rover’s windscreen with silicone this time.

“Please stop utilizing this roadway as a parking lot,” the letter said, scribbled in black felt tip pen.

“Residents can’t park on their own street when they go home from work or shopping!!”

Ellie, on the other hand, claims that she and her sister Jordana are entirely within their rights to park there because they both pay taxes.

“There are no yellow lines,” she stated.

“We work in the region, and it is for this reason that we pay road tax.

“We’ve had our offices there for 20 years.

“It’s happened four times so far.

“Our car was scraped, and there were around four notes left, which were put on with superglue, gaffer tape, and now silicone.

“This is criminal damage,” says the narrator.

Rachel Shard, 41, a friend and colleague, claimed she used to park her car on a nearby street but was also vandalized.

“It was costing me money to get my car repaired, so I won’t park here anymore,” she explained.

“I believe it is a case of jealousy.”

Ellie claims to have reported the incident to the police via the internet.

“It is entirely lawful to park outside someone’s house unless the vehicle is blocking a driveway or a wheel is over a fallen kerb,” according to the official RAC parking guide.

“Streets governed by residents’ parking permits or any of the restrictions listed above, such as double yellow lines, are examples of other places where parking is prohibited.”

The police force in Greater Manchester has been approached for comment.