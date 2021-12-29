Sister plays a practical joke on her brother by using dissolvable shorts and leaving him naked on a public beach.

A woman from Tennessee pulled a joke on her brother and recorded it on TikTok. Many social media users, on the other hand, refused to laugh along with her and chastised her for the “cruel” joke.

Dara Roberts gave her brother, Seth, a pair of swimming shorts she purchased “at a Goodwill,” she said. According to the New York Post, she did not notify him that the shorts were “dissolvable” and would dissolve in water.

Seth wore the blue bathing shorts on a family beach excursion with no suspicions. Dara shared a video of Seth frolicking on the busy beach before racing into the sea on TikTok. Seth kicks a football about in the water, blissfully unaware of what’s going on, until he notices something is wrong with his shorts.

“My swimming trunks ripped… severely,” Seth says in the video, his face flushed with fear and worry.

Seth continues to panic as he stands in the waves, until his shorts totally wither away. While his sister continues to laugh at her brother’s anguish, he pleads with others in the group to grab him another pair from his room.

“Stop filming me. Seth says, “I’m serious.” “I’m completely undressed!” “We haven’t told him the whole truth yet.” If you happen to be reading this, Seth, please accept my heartfelt condolences. “I’m sorry,” Dara wrote on TikTok after sharing the video.

The video has received a staggering 28.8 million views. Many people expressed their displeasure with the hoax, calling it “humiliating,” “traumatizing,” “sick,” and “criminal.”

“This is more awkward than humorous,” one user said. “Funny in a backyard pool, but not in a PUBLIC location with your sibling.” He sounded genuine in his dissatisfaction.” “There has been a significant erosion of trust,” one social media user commented. “You literally forced him to do a crime,” said another. “There’s a kid nearby,” says the narrator. According to Texas News Today, Dara responded to the comments afterwards. “Everything is OK with my brother.” “He truly thought it was more intriguing than everyone in us thought,” the sister stated of the video. Dara described the criticism she experienced as including persons who swore they were “going to kill her.”

“I wouldn’t say this to my greatest enemy,” she responded, “and you’re talking it to a stranger on TiKTok.”