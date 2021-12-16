Sister claims that a missing Washington girl last seen in February was ‘eaten by wolves.’

The search for missing Washington girl Oakley Carlson has been called off after her sister told authorities the five-year-old was “eaten by wolves” and is “no more.” The missing girl was last seen alive ten months ago, according to authorities.

Oakley was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2021, but the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced on Feb. 10 that he was seen alive.

She was last seen in Oakville, Washington, in the western region of the state. This comes after the missing girl’s six-year-old sister made unsettling statements that led authorities to suspect her parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, in court records.

“Oakley is no longer” and “there is no Oakley,” the sibling allegedly told her school principal. According to Law & Crime, Oakley’s sister informed a child advocate during a forensic examination that “her mother Jordan had warned her not to talk about Oakley” and that “she had gone out into the woods and been eaten by wolves.”

The hunt for the youngster began when a principal in the Oakville School District sought a welfare check because she was worried about the girl’s safety.

The principal claimed that the child had not attended school in a long time, and that each time she inquired about the girl’s well-being, her parents had a different explanation. The officers were told by the principal that Oakley’s older sister believes her brother is dead.

Meanwhile, authorities announced that their search for Oakley has come to an end after combing more than 300 acres of land surrounding her parents’ home. The child or any proof of her remains has yet to be discovered.

Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson told KIRO-TV that the search workers did everything they could. However, investigators were still working on the case.

“If there are any burn piles, we’ll walk through them; if there’s any fresh soil, we’ll look in it; and if there are any crawl spaces or confined places, we’ll look in them. We’re doing all we can think of “According to Johansson.

“The search of the house has been completed, and she has not been found. This case is still being investigated by detectives. At this time, there are no searches underway.” Bowers and Carlson have already been arrested and charged with child abandonment in the second degree. After being taken into custody, they are now being held at the Grays Harbor County Jail. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.