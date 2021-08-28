Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Bobby Kennedy, has been granted parole.

Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, has been given parole after two of RFK’s sons spoke out in support of his release.

The ruling was a significant victory for the 77-year-old inmate, but it does not guarantee his freedom.

The California Parole Board’s staff will analyze the decision reached by a two-person panel at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing over the next 90 days.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, will then have 30 days to determine whether to approve, reverse, or alter the order.

Sirhan’s sorrow drove Douglas Kennedy to tears, and he believes he should be released if he is not a threat to others. Douglas Kennedy was a toddler when his father was killed down in 1968.

“Just being able to see Mr Sirhan face to face has stunned me,” he remarked. In some way, I believe I’ve lived my entire life in terror of him and his name.

“And I am thankful to see him today as a human being deserving of compassion and love.”

When he was shot and died on June 6, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles shortly after delivering a victory speech in the key California primary, the New York senator and younger brother of President John F Kennedy was a Democratic presidential contender.

Sirhan, who was found guilty of first-degree murder, claims he has no recollection of the crime.

Angela Berry, Sirhan’s lawyer, claimed that the board should decide based on who Sirhan is now.

Under a strategy instituted by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, a former cop who ran on a reform campaign last year, prosecutors declined to participate or fight his release.

Gascon, who said he admired the Kennedys and was saddened by RFK’s assassination, believes prosecutors’ responsibility ends with sentence and that they should not have a say in whether or not prisoners are released.