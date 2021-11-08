Sir Van Morrison is being sued by Stormont Health Minister over’very harmful’ criticism.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has filed a lawsuit against Sir Van Morrison, after the musician called him “extremely dangerous” for his handling of the Covid-19 limitations.

The lawsuit stems from a high-profile incident at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in the summer, when Sir Van, a vocal lockdown critic, stepped to the stage and slammed Robin Swann.

The artist subsequently elaborated on his thoughts about Mr Swann in two later events, according to the defamation proceedings.

Sir Van was claimed to have labeled the minister as a “fraud” when questioned by a Sunday Life reporter about his first statements.

The second is a video the songwriter posted on YouTube in which he discussed the Europa Hotel incident. In that video, he criticizes the minister again and labels him “dangerous,” but he mispronounces his name as “Robert Swann.”

Paul Tweed, a well-known libel lawyer, is representing Mr Swann in the case.

“Proceedings are well underway, with a hearing date set for early 2022,” he stated.

The Sunday Life was the first to report on the development.

Mr Swann’s legal team is said to have served a writ on the singer in June and then followed up with a detailed statement of claim in September.

Sir Van’s lawyers are said to have reacted to the claim last month.

The Europa Hotel incident occurred in June, when a concert at which Sir Van was scheduled to play was abruptly canceled owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sir Van summoned DUP MP Ian Paisley from the audience to join him on stage while criticizing Mr Swann. Mr Paisley joined in on the singer’s scream of “very dangerous” for the Stormont minister.

The episode’s video footage went viral.

Mr Paisley later apologized for the incident, according to Mr Swann. The Health Minister is not believed to be pursuing legal action against the North Antrim MP.

The artist, who was born in Belfast, has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus regulations, particularly those that limit live music concerts.

Last year, he released a bunch of anti-lockdown songs, which he claimed were directed at the UK government.

Scientists were accused of “making up crooked facts” to justify limitations that “enslave” the population, according to the lyrics.

Following that, Mr Swann responded to the music. “The summary has come to an end.”