Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, is auctioning off original World Wide Web files.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a British inventor, is auctioning off the original World Wide Web data.

As a non-fungible token, digitally signed source code documents authored by the computer scientist three decades ago will be auctioned (NFT).

An NFT is a limited-edition asset that is sold on the blockchain without a physical form, effectively proving ownership.

They’ve been praised as a tool to market digital assets and artwork.

With a totally digital product, Sir Tim said it felt like the “natural thing” to do.

NFTs, whether they’re artworks or digital artefacts like this, are the most recent playful creations in this area, as well as the most acceptable form of ownership.

The winning bidder will receive an animated visualisation of the code, a letter written by Sir Tim describing its creation, and a digital poster of the whole code, in addition to the ability to delve into the bare bones of the web’s early architecture.

The auction will begin on June 23 and last for one week, with bidding starting at $1,000 (£708).

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to causes that the computer scientist and his wife support.

Sir Tim said, “Three decades ago, I built something that, with the subsequent cooperation of a great number of partners all throughout the world, has become a powerful instrument for humankind.”

“The attitude of collaboration has been the nicest part about the web for me.

“While I cannot anticipate the future, I genuinely hope that its use, knowledge, and potential will remain open and available to us all so that we can continue to invent, create, and launch the next technological transformation that we cannot yet fathom.

“NFTs, whether they are artworks or digital artefacts like this, are the most recent playful creations in this area, as well as the most acceptable method of ownership.

“They are the ideal method to bundle the web’s origins.”

The files contain roughly 9,555 lines of code containing implementations of the three invented languages and protocols. (This is a brief piece.)