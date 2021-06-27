Sir Sean Connery’s on-screen suits fetch over £7,000 at auction.

In an online auction, two suits alleged to have been worn on screen by Sir Sean Connery sold for over £7,000.

The costumes are said to have been worn by the late James Bond actor in films from the 1980s.

On Wednesday, a grey suit from The Untouchables sold for £1,625 at Lyon and Turnbull’s rare books, manuscripts, maps, and pictures auction.

Sir Sean’s cream outfit from either Five Days One Summer or Never Say Never Again was auctioned off for £5,250.

Meanwhile, a document with Mahatma Gandhi’s fingerprints – claimed to be the only known specimen – sold for £107,500 at the same auction, greatly exceeding the estimate of £5,000 to $10,000.

The sheet of paper taped to the cardboard serves as a record of the politician’s activism and role in the early twentieth-century peace movement.

For £8,500, a collection of items from the lonely islands of St Kilda, 40 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, was auctioned.

A postcard inscribed “final post from St Kilda” was included, which was mailed soon before the islands were evacuated in August 1930.

“One of the beautiful things about my job is the sheer range of artifacts you come across and the wealth of tales behind them,” Cathy Marsden, rare manuscripts and books specialist at Lyon and Turnbull, said.

“We had a really intriguing assortment of objects in the auction, but anything related to Sir Sean Connery always piques people’s interest,” says the auctioneer.

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold for $5,000 in a rare first edition copy, second impression hardcover.