Sir Phil Redmond, the creator of Brookside, provides an update on the show’s revival.

Sir Phil Redmond has provided an update on the possibility of Brookside returning.

The iconic TV producer appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss his knighthood for services to regional broadcasting and the arts.

Grange Hill, Hollyoaks, and Brookside were among the TV programmes created by the 72-year-old from Huyton.

Adil Ray and Susanna Reid asked Phil on whether he would ever be interested in bringing his hit TV shows back to the screen on Thursday’s episode of the ITV news programme.

He stated, ” “That’s not something I’m going to do. You can see how many grey hairs there are.

“Something along those lines, I believe, has a place. Something really current, and I believe they’d find a large audience.” Phil imparted his insights on how to make a successful soap opera on Brookside, which aired on Channel 4 from 1982 until 2003.

He stated, ” “The actual trick is to attempt to pick up on what’s going on around you. It’s all about pondering what’s going on in your life.

The pandemic of recent years has demonstrated that there is far more drama in the actual world than there is in individuals sitting in rooms attempting to make something.”

Viewers of the show on Twitter congratulated the producer on his well-deserved honor.

“Phil Redmond,” Tim Hooper tweeted with a heart emoji.

FM Maestro went on to say: “Sir Phil Redmond has been knighted, and we congratulate him. Years ago, I had the pleasure of working for him as his Estate Manager, and later, on a personal basis, for a brief time. He is deserving of this honor for his contributions, not to mention his incredible generosity.

“Redmond is a ledge,” said another user.