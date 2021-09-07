Sir Paul McCartney’s chart-topping tunes were inspired by dogs.

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken about the family dogs that were the inspiration for some of his hit songs.

There has been a lot of discussion about what inspired Paul and the Wings to write Jet.

Fans have speculated whether the song is about a pony Paul once owned or the first time he met Linda’s father since the rock band released it on their third studio album in 1973.

The song, however, is said to be about Paul’s pet dog, Jet.

“We have a Labrador puppy who is a runt, the runt of a litter,” Paul told Beatles Magazine UK about how Jet arrived into his life.

“One day, we bought her on the side of the road in a small pet shop out in the country.

“She was a bit of a free spirit, a free spirit who wouldn’t stay put.

“In London, we have a large wall around our property, and she would never remain in; she would always jump the wall. Like Lady and the Tramp, she’d head out on the town for the evening.

“I’m sure she ran into some big black Labrador or something. She returned one day, pregnant.

“She then continued to stroll inside the garage with this litter in her hands. She’s not black, she’s tan, and there are seven beautiful black puppies, lovely little black Labradors. So we deduced that it had to be a black Labrador.

“If one of our dogs has a litter, we try to keep them for the puppy period so we get the best out of them, and then when they grow a little uncontrollable, we ask people if they want a puppy. “Jet was one of the puppies,” says the narrator.

Paul has discussed how all of the puppies are named, including Golden Molasses and Brown Megs.

In March 1974, the song reached number seven on both the British and American charts, and it also charted in a number of European nations.

It has now appeared on a number of compilation albums and has become one of the band’s most well-known songs.

Prior to Jet, the ex-Beatle had a cherished dog named Martha.

