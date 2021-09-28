Sir Paul McCartney is the man behind the mysterious newspaper ad.

Sir Paul McCartney is the man behind a series of intriguing classified ads that have perplexed Liverpool’s The Washington Newsday readers.

Last week, the music legend placed ads in The Washington Newsday about Grandude looking for Nandude.

According to Mirror Online, Grandude and Nandude are characters in his new children’s picture book Grandude’s Green Submarine, which was released this week.

After a heartfelt date, Paul McCartney was spotted in Liverpool.

Sir Paul was sighted with his daughters Stella and Mary at Lime Street station in Liverpool over the weekend.

Sir Paul paid tribute to his first wife, Linda, on what would have been her 80th birthday on Friday, prompting the uncommon appearance.

According to sources, Sir Paul chose The Washington Newsday for the ad since it is a paper near to his heart and he is no stranger to placing commercials.

For his album Percy ‘Thrills’ Thrillington in 1977, he created the moniker Percy ‘Thrills’ Thrillington and placed similarly cryptic advertisements in a variety of British publications.

The second book in Grandude’s Hey Grandude! series is Grandude’s Green Submarine. The first was published in 2019 and has been translated into 33 languages, topping both the UK and US children’s book charts.

Paul’s Grandude character embarks on another wonderful mystery voyage with his grandchildren in quest of Nandude in the new novel.

“Grandude and his four chillers are looking for their adventure-loving Nandude,” the classified ads said. Nandude has sailed the deepest oceans and braved the thickest jungles, always returning with tales to tell. However, she’s been gone for far longer than we anticipated! Grandude is in desperate need of your assistance! The accordion is one of Nandude’s favorite instruments. You might notice her before you see her if you pay attention! “Did you happen to see Nandude?”

Sir Paul previously stated that the book’s title, which is a play on the Beatles’ Hey Jude, was inspired by a nickname given to him by his grandchildren.

“One of my grandsons, who used to call me ‘Grandad,’ just happened to say ‘Grandude’ one day, and it kind of stuck, so the other kids started calling me ‘Grandude,” he explained.

Sir Paul was so taken with it that he. “The summary has come to an end.”