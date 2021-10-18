Sir Mo Farah’s return is not ruled out by Christian Malcolm.

Despite Farah’s exclusion from funding, British Athletics Olympic Programme head coach Malcolm says he would welcome the four-time Olympic champion back.

In 2020, Farah was included in the Olympic World Class Programme funding, which British Athletics rolled over after the pandemic forced the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for a year.

After missing the 10,000m qualifying time in the summer, he was unable to compete in the Games in Japan.

Farah has yet to announce whether he would comeback or retire, but Malcolm has not ruled out a GB recall for the World and European Championships next year.

“Any athlete who is out there playing well would be welcomed,” he stated. Just because someone has been removed from the world-class performance plan doesn’t imply you don’t want them on the team.

“You want that competitive edge, that desire to return to the team and represent their country.

“I haven’t spoken to him in a while; we talked on WhatsApp a few months ago.” I’m allowing him some breathing room and time, but I’ll keep in touch with him to see what he wants to do.

“Mo Farah is a sporting star who has earned the right to make his decision in his own time.”

Malcolm and Sara Symington, the performance director for British Athletics, have recently come under scrutiny.

Last month, disgruntled athletes reportedly asked Lord Seb Coe, president of World Athletics, to intervene due to their lack of faith in the UKA performance staff, but Malcolm requested more time.

“I believe it’s actions,” he replied. These were nice, helpful discussions, but how we move ahead is what matters, and things aren’t going to change overnight. There has to be a level of patience involved.

“Some of the things were justified; they’re understandable; it’s been a difficult year, but they didn’t really know the answers to some of the other things.”

