Sir Michael Parkinson expresses regret about the car accident in which Meg Ryan was involved.

Sir Michael Parkinson has apologized for a controversial 2003 interview he gave with Meg Ryan.

While promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut, the 86-year-old chat show king had a tense one-on-one with the 59-year-old Hollywood actress.

After allegedly being nasty to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion duo Trinny and Susannah, Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, providing one-word answers.

”Wrap it up,” the star yelled at the host.

While the interview will go down in history as one of Sir Michael’s most memorable for all the wrong reasons, he has since admitted that he wishes he had handled the situation better.

“I wish I hadn’t lost my patience with Meg Ryan,” he told the Radio Times. I wish I had handled it with more politeness. I was clearly enraged with her, and it’s not my place to be upset with the guests.

“I came across as a little arrogant, and I could have done a better job.”

“I’m sorry,” Sir Michael remarked when asked what he would say to Ryan if he met her again. But you must realize that you, too, had a hand in it. We weren’t in top form, and we were both uncomfortable.”

Sir Michael’s sorrow differs from his earlier remarks on the interview. He previously referred to Ryan as a “unhappy woman,” while she referred to him as a “nut” who had spoken to her “like a disapproving father.”

After a successful career as a TV interviewer, Sir Michael announced his retirement in 2007.