Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising agency uses a hybrid approach to work.

S4 Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising business, has terminated multiple office leases in order to encourage employees to embrace flexible hybrid working habits.

The CEO, who was forced to quit his last firm, WPP, due to claims of bad behavior in the workplace, said that the new arrangements do not limit creativity.

“We’ve always known that our employees, as digital natives, would easily and productively adjust to working from home, so we’re working on a hybrid office model that will suit those of our employees who wish to work more from home and commute more flexibly.