Sir Keir Starmer is expected to outline Labour’s social care reforms.

Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to use a speech to a summit of Labour local government leaders to lay out his case for social care reform.

Sir Keir will speak after the Government published manifesto-busting proposals to raise national insurance to clear the NHS backlog and address the social care crisis last week.

However, Labour has been chastised, particularly inside the party, for failing to propose an alternative while criticizing Boris Johnson’s policies.

Sir Keir is set to remark that Labour will “ask those with the broadest shoulders to take the load” at the LGA Labour Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, which he is attending in person.

“Labour’s goal isn’t only to ‘fix the social care issue,’ as the Prime Minister has often promised but failed to deliver,” he will add.

“Instead, Labour’s social care aim is to ensure that all elderly and disabled people get the support they need to live the lives they want.”

He’s anticipated to explain how this would entail a shift toward prevention and early intervention for individuals who require care, as well as a preference for keeping patients at home.

Labour will “champion independent and meaningful lives for working-age persons with disabilities – so that people have choice and control over the help they get, and their opinions drive system change,” he will add.

Care workers and unpaid carers will be promised a “new deal” by Sir Keir.

In comparison, he will say that the Government plan is “a rushed out, half-baked mess” that “won’t give social care the resources it needs, won’t actually reform social care, won’t create more and better-paid jobs, isn’t fair across regions or generations, and won’t stop people selling their homes to fund care.”

Sir Keir will make an appeal to local governments, claiming that the PM’s policies will force them to hike council tax since they will not receive any more funding.

“This is an unjust approach that doesn’t work,” he will add. And who ends up footing the bill? It’s a group of people who are employed. Low-wage workers and young people, in particular, have already been hit hard by the pandemic’s economic effects.”