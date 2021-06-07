Sir John Major has urged Boris Johnson to keep the UK’s commitment to international aid expenditure.

Sir John Major has encouraged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “let compassion triumph” and stick to his pledge to spend 0.7 percent of national output on international aid.

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron stated that easing the UK’s financial difficulties at the price of some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable individuals is not “morally justified.”

Sir John elected to go public with his support for the assistance budget after originally informing the government in private. Conservative rebels think that this would push Mr Johnson to reverse the cuts.

Thirty Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, have backed an amendment that would need new legislation to cover the gap left by the UK’s official development contribution decrease.

Mr Johnson has been chastised by MPs on all sides for temporarily cutting foreign aid from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of national income, thereby abandoning his pledge in his 2019 manifesto to keep spending at the higher level.

I hope people would follow their better impulses and allow compassion to win out in order to help those who are in desperate need.

“I firmly endorse Britain keeping its statutory commitment to commit 0.7 percent of GDP to global aid,” Sir John added.

“While I understand our budgetary challenges, I do not feel it is morally justifiable to relieve our own financial load at the price of some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable individuals, who have nothing – and nowhere else to turn for aid.

“I personally expressed my own views on this to the Government a few weeks ago, and I hope that – even at this late hour – they would follow their better instincts and allow compassion to prevail to help those in desperate need.

“Only then will we be able to reclaim our status as a trustworthy nation and begin to repair our standing as a global force for good.”

