Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the new leader of the DUP, has promised to bring the party back together following a period of instability.

Sir Jeffrey also remarked that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should “address the deficiencies in the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

The Lagan Valley MP was confirmed as the new party leader following a meeting of the DUP ruling executive in Belfast.

The party’s 130-strong executive committee met at the La Mon Hotel on Wednesday to approve the appointment.

Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the DUP leadership after Edwin Poots’ abrupt retirement earlier this month.

After being confirmed as leader, Sir Jeffrey addressed the reporters, “What we have seen tonight is our party coming together, healing, uniting, looking to the future, and drawing a line under what has happened in the past.”

“A number of challenges lie ahead, but I am certain that the DUP will face them head on.

“I am hopeful that the party will now turn its attention to the Assembly elections, and I want to work hard to ensure that the Democratic Unionist Party wins the election once more.

“I intend to travel around Northern Ireland in the coming weeks and months, meeting with people, listening to what they have to say, understanding their concerns, and then working to resolve those concerns.”

We’ve said things to each other in recognition of the suffering we’ve caused each other. That was fantastic; I believe it was cathartic for the gathering.

Former leader Arlene Foster and her successor, Mr Poots, were deposed in revolts, and the new leader alluded to earlier internal divisions within the party.

Mr Poots died just weeks after narrowly defeating Sir Jeffrey in the leadership race to succeed Mrs Foster.

Sir Jeffrey added, “There has been a lot of discussion.” “I have spent time discreetly chatting to colleagues, including Edwin, during the past few days (Poots).

