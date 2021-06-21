Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he will run for the position of DUP leader.

Following a brutal party leadership contest last month, the Lagan Valley MP is unlikely to face opposition.

Sir Jeffrey announced he had submitted his nomination papers in a statement on Monday evening.

He expressed hope for the future while acknowledging the issues that Northern Ireland has today.

Sir Jeffrey appealed for unity in the fight against the Northern Ireland Protocol, vowing to get the UK government to “recognize the need for strong action.”

“Make no mistake, this is the most pressing issue confronting our country, our people, and our position within the United Kingdom,” he stated.

“If elected, I will ensure that the government not only listens, but also recognizes the need to move promptly to address the protocol.

“Failure to act will surely have ramifications for the stability of our political institutions and the economic success of our country.”

Earlier, First Minister Paul Givan stated that if Sir Jeffrey becomes DUP leader, he will have his complete support.

Sir Jeffrey urged the DUP to come together.

It comes after a tumultuous two months for the DUP, which saw former leader Arlene Foster leave following a party mutiny against her, and her replacement Edwin Poots follow suit after being gravely crippled by the same revolt.

After only three weeks in the job, he resigned on Thursday night.

It was precipitated by his decision to proceed with the Stormont Executive’s reconstitution alongside Sinn Fein, despite the fact that a large majority of his MPs and MLAs were adamantly opposed to the action.

“We need to restore confidence and faith in our party, and we need to cooperate with other like-minded unionists to widen the appeal of unionism and protect the Union for the future,” Sir Jeffrey added.

"For those who have placed their trust in us, we must provide tangible outcomes, which includes establishing bridges across our diverse communities and defining what a shared future entails.