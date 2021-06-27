Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been formally endorsed as the next leader of the DUP.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been been endorsed as the DUP’s new leader by MPs and Assembly members.

Sir Jeffrey secured 32 votes from the party’s 36-strong electoral college, which convened in a hotel in Co Antrim to ratify the Lagan Valley MP’s elevation to the top post.

The meeting took place after a tumultuous two months for Northern Ireland’s major political party.

Following the deposition of previous leader Arlene Foster and her replacement Edwin Poots, internal tensions have been exposed.

Following Mr Poots’ sudden resignation last week, Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only contender to put his name forward for the DUP leadership.

Mr Poots died only a few weeks after barely defeating Sir Jeffrey in the leadership election to succeed Mrs Foster.

Mr Poots did not show up for the Saturday morning meeting.

Sir Jeffrey has been named leader designate after receiving the support of the electoral college, which consists of 28 MLAs and eight MPs.

When the DUP’s ruling executive meets next week to certify his position, he will become the official party leader.

Mr Poots resigned after pressing through with the reconstitution of Stormont’s power-sharing Executive with Sinn Fein, despite the fact that a large majority of his MPs and MLAs were adamantly opposed to the plan.

Internal resistance to Mr Poots’ decision to appoint a First Minister to lead the administration with the republican party was fueled by fury at a UK Government vow to offer Sinn Fein a significant concession on Irish language rules.

The future of First Minister Paul Givan is currently clouded by serious doubts.

Sir Jeffrey has made it obvious that he intends to return to Scotland and take over as First Minister.

However, the timing of that transition is unknown.

To re-enter the Assembly, he would have to call a legislative by-election in Lagan Valley, and it is uncertain if he would wish to do so anytime soon, given the DUP’s recent bad poll ratings.