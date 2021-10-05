Sir Elton John and David Furnish will be honored for their lifetime achievements.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish will be honored for their contributions to music and philanthropy with a combined lifetime achievement award.

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) announced that they would be honored with the artist and manager cooperation prize at the Artist & Manager Awards.

Sir Elton and Furnish will be honored for their “amazing combined triumphs and their incredible continued impact on a future generation of musicians and viewers,” according to the announcement.

The pair, who married in 2014 and have two children, have received accolades for their decades of charitable work as well as Sir Elton John’s legendary musical career.

In 1992, Sir Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has since raised hundreds of millions of pounds.

The pop superstar’s sustained career success and his support of young up-and-coming artists were also acknowledged by the awards organizers.

Sir Elton, 74, and filmmaker Furnish, 58, were applauded for their part in advocating for more post-Brexit support for travelling musicians.

“On behalf of the MMF, I also want to pay tribute to their vital advocacy work, notably on the issue of post-Brexit touring, which will effect all artists and where David and Elton have both led from the front,” said Paul Craig, head of the Music Managers Forum.

“For all of these reasons, the MMF and FAC are ecstatic that they will both be receiving their prizes in person.” On November 18, the Artist & Manager Awards will be held.