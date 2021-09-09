Sir David Attenborough calls for more public involvement in climate change.

Sir David Attenborough has encouraged politicians to give people confidence that the changes needed to reduce emissions are “desirable and doable for us all.”

As Parliament marks one year after the conclusion of the first UK-wide citizens assembly on climate change, the naturalist and broadcaster stressed that increased public engagement and fairness must be at the heart of all climate action.

Members of the Assembly are visiting Westminster to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their report on how lawmakers can fulfill the UK’s legal goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Six parliamentary select committees commissioned the Climate Assembly UK, which brought together 100 people who were representative of the UK population, including their views on climate change.

They gathered over several weekends, then online as work was disrupted by the pandemic, to learn about, discuss, and make informed decisions about how to achieve the net-zero goal.

In their final report, they advocated for frequent flyer taxes, a prohibition on new gas boilers and new gasoline, diesel, and hybrid cars by 2030-2035, voluntary meat and dairy reductions, and the planting and management of forests to absorb excess carbon emissions.

People must be treated fairly in the transition to net zero, according to the group, which calls for widespread education and information, government leadership, and bipartisan agreement on the subject.

Before the key UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, the government is scheduled to lay out its approach for achieving the net-zero goal.

“The world’s experts have been quite clear about what’s at stake for mankind if we don’t act on climate change,” Sir David, who has been dubbed people’s advocate for Cop26, added.

“Now is the time for our political leaders to take the lead and convince the public that all of the adjustments required to achieve net zero are desirable and achievable for all of us.

“The Climate Assembly in Parliament has done an incredible job of exposing the widespread public support for climate action across the country and providing government and MPs with a vital road map for how to get there.

“We owe a big debt to the members of the UK public who took part in it.”

