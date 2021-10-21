Sir David Amess was assassinated, and a guy has been charged with his murder.

Last Friday, the Conservative MP died after being stabbed many times while working in his Essex area.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with murder and plotting acts of terrorism, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS’s Nick Price said: “We will argue in court that this murder was motivated by both religious and ideological motives, making it a terrorist act.

“He’s also been accused with planning terrorist attacks. This follows a review of the material acquired throughout the investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial,” the statement reads.

On Thursday afternoon, Ali Harbi Ali is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charge, according to the Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, represents a “major milestone” in the case.

According to Matt Jukes, “The charge filed today is a big step forward in the investigation, but my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue to work on the matter.

“The background, history, and motivation of the guy currently charged have all been the subject of much speculation in the media.

“I recognize the enormous public interest in this issue,” he said, “but now that a charge has been filed, it is critical that everyone exercise restraint when commenting publicly on it to ensure that future court procedures are not harmed in any way.”