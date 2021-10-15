Sir David Amess, a Merseyside MP, was stabbed to death at work, and the MP was distraught.

After Sir David Amess was stabbed to death, Merseyside MPs paid homage to him.

After being stabbed numerous times during a constituent meeting, the Conservative MP died.

After the senior MP was stabbed many times at a constituency surgery in Essex, the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was detained on suspicion of murder.

The police have confirmed that a knife was retrieved from the site, and that no one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

On social media, Merseyside MPs have paid tribute to Sir David.

Damien Moore, the Southport MP, has paid homage to his “friend,” for whom “nothing was ever too much bother.”

Mr Moore wrote on his Facebook page, ” “I’m heartbroken to learn of the loss of Sir David Amess, a colleague and friend.

“He was a good man, a hardworking local MP, and a role model for many.

“Nothing was ever too much for him, and he always made time for everyone. At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers.

“Rest in peace, Sir David.”

Following the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, Wirral MP Alison McGovern has called for kindness.

Following the announcement, the South Wirral MP shared a tweet from Brenden Cox, Jo Cox’s widower, who was shot and stabbed outside her constituency advice surgery in 2016.

According to Mr. Cox’s tweet: “David’s family is in my thoughts and prayers. Now, it’s all about them.

“This restores everything. The anguish, the loss, but also the outpouring of love from the public in the aftermath of Jo’s death.

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to do the same for David now.”

Ms McGovern, a close friend of Jo Cox's, continued: "As Brendan points out. To his family, my heartfelt condolences. David was a very nice guy, so let him lead the way now." Steve Rotheram, the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, said: "The news is shocking and heartbreaking. At this difficult time, my sympathies are with David's family, friends, coworkers, and staff." "I am startled and sorry that Sir David Amess has died," Peter Dowd, Labour MP for Bootle, stated.