Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP, was stabbed many times.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was allegedly stabbed multiple times at a surgery in his Southend West seat, prompting the arrest of a guy.

The 69-year-old was assaulted at Leigh-on-Belfairs Sea’s Methodist Church on Friday.

An incident in #LeighonSea has resulted in the arrest of a man, according to Essex Police.

“We were summoned to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A student’s Magaluf tattoo snared a monster who videotaped himself rapping her.”

“Shortly after, a man was apprehended, and we’re not looking for anyone else.”

“The event has occurred,” a spokeswoman for his Westminster office stated. I have no idea what happened. We’re still on the lookout.” An employee of Jean’s Laundry on Eastwood Road, near Belfair’s Methodist Church, said she was unaware of the issue but had seen emergency cars pass by.

“We simply saw all the cops and ambulances show there,” she told the PA news agency. “It was probably at half past 12 or just before that.”

“I observed around two or three ambulances, followed by an undercover cop car and additional cop cars.”

“There are typically people strolling by, mostly elderly people on their way to the store.” We still have no idea what’s going on; we’re not particularly busy on a Friday, and no one has approached us to discuss it.” An employee of Jean’s Laundry on Eastwood Road, near Belfair’s Methodist Church, said she was unaware of the issue but had seen emergency cars pass by.

“We simply saw all the cops and ambulances show there,” she told the PA news agency. “It was probably at half past 12 or just before that.”

“I observed around two or three ambulances, followed by an undercover cop car and additional cop cars.”

“There are typically people strolling by, mostly elderly people on their way to the store.” We still have no idea what’s going on; we’re not particularly busy on a Friday, and no one has approached us to discuss it.”