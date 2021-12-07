Sir Billy Connolly uses hypnosis to stop his Parkinson’s disease-affected hand from shaking.

Due to his Parkinson’s condition, Sir Billy Connolly claims he has learnt to “hypnotize” his shaking hand into being motionless.

The Big Yin, a 79-year-old comedian, was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and withdrew from live engagements five years later.

He has previously stated that his condition has progressed to the point that he is no longer able to write letters.

“I’ve learned to hypnotize my hand,” Sir Billy told Radio Times. When I stare at it, it trembles.

“I just look at it till it goes away.” It’s a very clever trick. It’s fantastic.” “I’ve never tried to hide the disease,” he said, reflecting on his situation. It irritates me to no end. It’s not going away. People are tethered to it in some way. But I make an effort to be upbeat.” Sir Billy stated that the thing that “most irritates me” is his inability to write.

“I used to enjoy writing letters, but my handwriting has become illegible,” he explained.

“My fountain pen and ink collection has outlived its usefulness. It’s a real annoyance.

“You confront it by saying, ‘Bugger off, I’m going about my business.'”

The Scottish comedian also expressed his distaste for Parkinson’s support groups.

“It’s strange, it’s a kind of social disease,” he explained. They appear to like getting together for lunch.

“I can’t picture talking about that for the rest of the day.” I don’t want it to be the central focus of my life.” Sir Billy, who has published an autobiography called Windswept And Interesting after retiring from stand-up comedy, says he has been re-watching his old shows and loving the gags.

“I enjoy it, I truly do,” he remarked. It’s as though you’re watching someone else. It’s not anything I can relate to. It’s as if I’m floating; it’s a great sensation.

“I was roaring with laughter when watching the Wildebeest sketch, which is strange.” I’m so far removed from it, and it’s only because I can’t do it anymore.” The whole interview may be found in the current issue of Radio Times.