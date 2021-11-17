‘Singo,’ a father of four who died unexpectedly, was a gentleman.

A much-loved Merseyside Police officer passed away just three years after retiring.

Peter Singleton, often known as ‘Singo,’ died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 59.

The retired officer worked for Merseyside Police for nearly 32 years, rising through the ranks to sergeant in 2005.

Paige Rice’s family and friends said her farewell for the last time.

Between 2006 to 2012, he was the Wirral Sergeants Rep for Merseyside Police Federation, after which he was elected Chair until his retirement in 2018.

He relocated to Ireland with his partner Yvonne after resigning from the police department.

His parents, sister, brother, four children, and two grandchildren survive him.

“It is with great regret that we must notify everyone of the sudden death of our former Chair, Peter Singleton,” a representative for Merseyside Police Federation stated in a statement on their Facebook page.

“Pete, also known as Singo, died over the weekend,” the statement said, adding, “He will be greatly missed by everyone.”

Over 100 people responded to the news, expressing their sympathies and paying their respects to the former cop.

“What awful news,” Sam Jay stated, “Pete was a great man who will be terribly missed by those who had the pleasure of meeting him.” Pete, rest in peace.” “Oh wow,” Karen Stephens said. This is a tragic situation. Such a charming young man with a twinkle in his eye!!! Pete, get some rest…” “Heartbreaking and very horrible news,” Sharon Jardine wrote on Facebook. Such a wonderful man who is always willing to help. His partner Yvonne and family have our love, sorrow, and warmest sympathies.” “Such a shock,” Angie Grinham said, “a very clever gentleman who was so family oriented.” It’s been a pleasure to work with and know you. x” My heartfelt condolences to his lovely family.

“Such sad news, RIP Pete, such a beautiful guy with a fantastic sense of humour,” Nyki Clark remarked. At this difficult time, my thoughts and condolences go out to his family x”.

Peter Singleton’s funeral will be held in Portaferry, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, November 24 at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the British Heart Foundation.