Single-family home prices increased by 4.2 percent in Q3 and by 18.5 percent since 2020.

According to data issued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday, single-family home prices in the United States increased by 4.2 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and by 18.5 percent over the previous year.

“House price appreciation achieved its highest historical level in the quarterly series,” William Doerner, Supervisory Economist at the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Division of Research and Statistics, said. “Annual increases have grown in every state and metro region compared to a year ago.” Real estate prices have climbed at a breakneck pace, but momentum slowed in July as month-over-month growth slowed.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, the spike in home prices has been a hot topic. The rise in labor and building material expenses has driven housing prices higher in the recent year, putting mortgages farther out of reach for many potential homeowners. Home sales and construction have accelerated in the recent year as construction prices have decreased and demand has remained robust.

The FHFA data, on the other hand, supports a trend that has been noted by other analysts, namely that growing prices predate the epidemic. According to the FHFA press release accompanying the new data, the housing market has been steadily improving since at least 2012, following the Great Recession.

Each of the country’s 100 major metropolitan areas recorded an increase in housing prices. The greatest rates were seen in Boise City, Idaho, where they increased by 37.7% in the previous year. The smallest increase was in Philadelphia, where prices increased by 9.9%.

Home prices increased the most in Western states such as Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Montana, followed by Florida. The District of Columbia, North Dakota, Louisiana, Maryland, and Iowa had the lowest appreciation rates.