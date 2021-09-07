Singing Plumber Repairs Label Executive’s Bathroom and Lands Record Deal for Debut Album

After a music label owner overheard a plumber in Leicestershire, England, singing while working on his bathroom, he was offered a record deal to make his debut album.

Kev Crane, 49, was recognized for his musical abilities while working for Paul Conneally, the proprietor of the local record label New Reality Records, for six weeks.

Crane was often heard singing as he worked, according to Conneally, 62, who founded the record label during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“As he tiles and plumbs bathrooms, he sings along to the radio all day. Conneally told the BBC, “I told him he had a terrific voice, and he stated he’d been creating and recording songs in his home studio.”

Crane, who frequently covered David Bowie and Meat Loaf, pleased Conneally so much that he invited him into his living room for a chat about music.

According to Good News Network, Crane said that he had previously played in bands and worked on writing his own CD. He also claimed that he had built his own home studio to compose music and that he was “shocked” when Conneally expressed interest in hearing more of his work.

“I sent him the album on Friday and figured if I didn’t hear back from him over the weekend, I could just go back to work for him on Monday and finish fitting his bathrooms,” Crane explained.

Conneally, on the other hand, was blown away by the album, which he characterized as “so ’80s yet so now at the same time,” and swiftly gave Crane a record deal. The label has since published the album Why Can’t I Be You?

“It’s all a bit strange. This is something I never expected to happen. I enjoy composing music. Crane told the BBC, “It’s my hobby.” “When I went around to give Paul a quote, he said that he owned a record label, but I didn’t give it any thought.”

Crane told the news organization that he is now working on fresh material and evaluating the next steps.

