Singapore has offered the United States some military transport planes to assist with the evacuation of Afghans.

According to the Associated Press, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a news conference on Monday with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who offered the US military transport planes to assist with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

Harris stressed the importance of the US focusing on removing Americans and Afghans whose lives are in danger. Lee expressed support for the US withdrawal and offered transport planes from the Singapore Air Force.

“What matters is how the United States repositions itself in the Asia Pacific, engages the broader region, and continues to fight terrorism, because that will determine how countries perceive the United States’ global priorities and strategic intentions,” Lee said, adding that Singapore is watching America’s next moves.

Harris stated that the United States should not be distracted by inquiries about what went wrong during the tumultuous US pullout from Afghanistan. When asked what she thought should have been done differently during the withdrawal, she continually declined to respond.

“There is no doubt that a thorough review of what transpired will and should be conducted, but for now, our priority must be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who cooperated with us, and vulnerable Afghans, especially women and children,” she said.

Harris and Lee spoke on a variety of topics, including the COVID-19 response, cybersecurity, and supply chain collaboration. After the chaotic US exit aroused questions about America’s pledges to its partners throughout the world, the news conference was dominated by Afghanistan.

The Biden administration’s ability to convince crucial allies of its resolve will be put to the test this week when Harris travels to Singapore and Vietnam.

Lee expressed Singapore’s gratitude for the United States’ efforts in Afghanistan to defeat terrorism.

Harris’ Southeast Asian trip, which will take her to Singapore and then Vietnam later this week, is geared at expanding collaboration with both countries as a counterweight to China’s growing regional influence.

The vice president’s office announced a series of new agreements with Singapore on Monday aimed at countering cyberthreats, mitigating climate change, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and resolving supply chain difficulties.

The Treasury and Defense Departments, as well as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are all working on cybersecurity. This is a condensed version of the information.