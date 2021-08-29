Singapore claims that 80% of its citizens are fully vaccinated, indicating a gradual reopening.

On Sunday, Singapore declared that 80 percent of its 5.9 million residents have received full COVID-19 vaccinations.

Singapore has “passed another milestone,” according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who wrote on Facebook.

“This implies Singapore has taken another step toward being more COVID-19 resistant. It is the result of many people working behind the scenes, as well as the people of Singapore stepping up to care for themselves and those around them,” Kung explained.

The state’s home immunization initiatives resulted in almost 4,300 people receiving COVID shots, according to the health minister.

According to Kung, Singapore expects to finish all home vaccines by the end of September.

“We continue to receive around 700 requests for home vaccines each week. We are boosting the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams to satisfy demand, thanks to over 200 volunteer doctors and nurses and SAF assistance,” Kung stated. “As a result, we can now cut the wait time in half, from eight to four weeks.”

Singapore officials hope to exploit the high vaccination rate as justification for gradually reopening the island nation.

As vaccination rates rise, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced in a statement on August 19 that the city-state will take more efforts to reopen borders “carefully and step by step.”

According to the CAAS, from September 8, fully vaccinated travelers from Germany and Brunei will be able to enter Singapore without having to go through quarantine.

Travelers will undergo numerous PCR testing for COVID before departure and upon arrival as part of a new Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement.

According to Bloomberg, Singapore permitted 50% of workers to return to work this month, as well as fully vaccinated persons to dine in restaurants.

Temperature checks are no longer required in public venues, and malls and cinemas are permitted to expand their capacity.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry issued a statement regarding the newest COVID-19 data, stating that 9.2 percent of unvaccinated people fell very ill or died from COVID in the previous 28 days. This is a condensed version of the information.