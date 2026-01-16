Sinema Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Affair, Gifts, And Drug Use

North Carolina case revives rare “alienation of affection” claim

Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing a civil lawsuit in North Carolina that accuses her of helping to break up a longtime marriage through an alleged romantic relationship with a member of her security detail, complete with gifts and the use of psychedelic drugs.

The suit was filed in Moore County by Heather Ammel, the ex-wife of Matthew Ammel, and was first reported in September 2025. It seeks at least $75,000 in damages, plus punitive damages and attorney’s fees, under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, a rarely used statute that allows a spouse to sue a third party for allegedly destroying a marriage.

Sinema, who left the Senate in 2024 and is now a senior adviser at the law and lobbying firm Hogan Lovells, has not commented publicly on the allegations. As of January 2026, her attorney has asked that the case be moved to federal court, according to TIME.

According to the complaint, Matthew Ammel began working for Sinema in April 2022 as part of her security detail. The lawsuit alleges that the relationship eventually crossed professional lines and turned romantic, with the two exchanging explicit messages on the encrypted app Signal, including discussions of sexual positions and sexually suggestive photos allegedly sent by Sinema.

The filing also claims Sinema asked Ammel to bring MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, on a work trip and offered to “guide him through a psychedelic experience.” MDMA has been studied in therapeutic settings, but the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve it for PTSD treatment in 2025. Sinema has publicly advocated for psychedelic medicine research and told Politico in 2025 that she discussed the issue with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Matthew Ammel, a former Army servicemember who deployed to Afghanistan and the Middle East, is described in the lawsuit as having struggled with substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injury. The suit claims Sinema paid for psychedelic treatments for him, including one in Nashville, Tennessee, and flew him to Napa Valley, California, to provide her security at a concert. She is also accused of buying him gifts and inviting him alone to her hotel room and apartment, and of staying with him and friends in a private Airbnb.

One small but vivid detail cited in the complaint dates to March 2024, when Ammel was providing security at the Extra Innings Festival in Phoenix. He allegedly told his wife that Sinema was “handsy,” holding his hand and touching him. In another exchange reported by The Hill and quoted in the suit, when he messaged Sinema about having sex “missionary style with the lights on,” she replied, “Boring!”

By the spring of 2024, the lawsuit says, Ammel had stopped wearing his wedding ring, explaining that it was better for “public optics” so it would not look like Sinema was touching a married man at concerts and other public events. Around the same time, Sinema’s head of security reportedly resigned after raising concerns that she “was having sexual relations with other security members” and urged Ammel to quit as well. He stayed, according to the filing, because of the “financial security of the job.” In June 2024, Sinema offered him a salaried position as a defense and national security fellow.

The marriage unraveled later that year. After a November 2024 work trip, Ammel admitted to the affair and filed for divorce, leaving Heather Ammel and the couple’s three children. The complaint says Sinema encouraged him to leave his wife and that her actions directly caused the loss of marital love and affection. Heather Ammel describes herself in the filing as a “dutiful spouse and mother” who provided a “comfortable and loving home environment.”

Political backdrop and a disputed, old-fashioned law

North Carolina is one of only six states that still recognize alienation of affection claims, along with Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah. The 19th-century “heartbalm tort” requires proof of a valid marriage, a loss of affection, wrongful conduct by the defendant, and a causal link between the conduct and the loss. Critics argue the law treats spouses like property, while supporters say it offers recourse for families harmed by outside interference. The Utah legislature is currently considering abolishing the tort, according to TIME.

The case lands against a complicated political backdrop for Sinema. A former social worker and lawyer, she made history as the first openly bisexual U.S. senator and the first woman to represent Arizona in the Senate. She built a reputation as a centrist dealmaker but drew heavy criticism from progressives for opposing changes to the filibuster, blocking a $15 minimum wage, and siding with Republicans on issues such as student loan forgiveness. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once praised her as a “genuine moderate and a dealmaker.”

In late 2022, Sinema left the Democratic Party to become an independent, saying she never fit neatly into any party. She announced in 2024 that she would not seek reelection, saying she believed in her approach but that it was “not what America wants right now.” After leaving office, she joined Hogan Lovells and continued to speak publicly about the promise of psychedelic medicine research.

The lawsuit also notes that Sinema and Matthew Ammel appeared together at a forum in October 2024, according to a LinkedIn post cited by TIME, suggesting their relationship continued after his divorce.

For now, the dispute is headed through the courts in North Carolina, where a jury could eventually be asked to decide whether the former senator’s alleged conduct crossed the line from personal to unlawful under one of the country’s most unusual marriage-related statutes.