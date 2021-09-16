Since the surge in Delta Variant, hospitals in ten states have reached or are approaching crisis levels.

Surging COVID- Under the burden, 19 case statistics from throughout the United States are driving certain hospitals to crisis levels, necessitating rationing of health services in some cases. As of Thursday, hospitals in ten states had either enacted or were on the verge of enacting crisis care standards.

Many hospitals are being forced to consider enacting "crisis standards of care," which is a last resort system of prioritizing the patients who are most likely to survive in a disaster situation and rationing the dwindling hospital resources. With intensive care unit beds filling up to 90 percent to 100 percent capacity in some places, largely due to the Delta variant surge

According to an announcement from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) on Thursday, the entire state of Idaho has established “crisis standards of care.”

In a statement, DHW Director Dave Jeppesen warned, “The situation is severe.” “We don’t have the resources to properly treat patients in our hospitals, whether they have COVID-19, a heart attack, or have been in a car accident.”

Following overcrowding in the ICU and emergency room, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, the state’s largest hospital, established “crisis standards of care” on Tuesday.

Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, wrote Tuesday in an open letter to Alaskans, “While we are doing our uttermost, we are no longer able to deliver the standard of care to each and every patient who requires our help.”

Even in countries that haven’t formally declared a crisis, people who get sick or wounded in states with exceptionally high case numbers are being turned away from hospitals or having their medical visits postponed if their ailments aren’t emergencies.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Arkansas all have less than 10% of their ICU beds available.

Although just two states have officially implemented crisis care guidelines, many more are on the verge of doing so.

"We are on the verge of entering crisis care standards. Dr. Bruce Siegel, president of America's Essential Hospitals, said, "I hope we don't get to that stage, but it could very well happen."